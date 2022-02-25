Today’s teenagers are facing all kinds of challenges, from technology to social anxiety and academic pressures. Psychologist Roni Cohen-Sandler explores these pressures in her new book, “Anything But My Phone, Mom!” TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager catches up with Cohen-Sandler and other families navigating these issues.Feb. 25, 2022
Raising resilient kids during the digital age
