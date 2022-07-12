IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The best Prime Day deals on AirPods, ColorWow and more — starting at $12

TODAY

Optimism can be learned: Psychologist shares tips on how to do it

04:57

Psychologist Dr. Deepika Chopra, known online as the Optimism Doctor, joins TODAY with tips for people to start looking on the bright side of things. She talks through building resiliency to help create more positive outlooks, as well as how to strengthen your optimism muscle.July 12, 2022

