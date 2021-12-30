IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

President Biden to speak with Vladimir Putin over Ukraine tensions

02:41

President Joe Biden is expected to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. The phone call comes at a time of growing tension between the two leaders over the troop buildup along the Ukraine border. NBC's chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel reports for TODAY.Dec. 30, 2021

