President Biden to speak with Vladimir Putin over Ukraine tensions
President Joe Biden is expected to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. The phone call comes at a time of growing tension between the two leaders over the troop buildup along the Ukraine border. NBC's chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel reports for TODAY.Dec. 30, 2021
