President Biden officially announces he is running for re-election

President Joe Biden has announced he is officially running for re-election in 2024. In a new video launching his campaign, the president urged voters to “finish the job," adding "we still are" in a battle for the soul of the nation. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports for TODAY from the White House.April 25, 2023

