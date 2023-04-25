IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Roommate in Idaho murders asks not to testify in suspect’s hearing
00:36
How researchers are using dogs to sniff out spotted lanternflies
02:52
Bob Lee's relationship with suspect's sister 'important' to case
02:38
Tucker Carlson fired from Fox News, Don Lemon ousted at CNN
03:41
3-day ceasefire in Sudan begins as Americans race to evacuate
02:16
Biden-Trump rematch? It's '2020 vibes,’ NBC’s Hallie Jackson says
02:37
Now Playing
President Biden officially announces he is running for re-election
02:23
UP NEXT
First generation college-bound friends get surprise scholarships
07:19
Meet the woman on a mission to spread friendship in all 50 states
04:33
Jenna Bush Hager attends USS George H.W. Bush homecoming
05:59
Skier records terrifying fall into deep mountain crevasse
00:27
NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell out after ‘inappropriate relationship’
00:56
Jamie Foxx 'steadily improving' amid unspecified medical issues
02:07
Meghan Markle responds to claims about her coronation absence
05:05
Wrexham team earns league promotion after storybook win
02:54
American Airlines engine catches fire after apparent bird strike
02:55
Bed Bath & Beyond bankruptcy: What shoppers need to know
02:36
Most voters are not enthusiastic about Biden-Trump rematch: poll
02:34
Around 16,000 Americans remain in Sudan amid urgent evacuations
02:46
Houston theater gives touch tours for visually impaired to experience shows
03:19
President Biden officially announces he is running for re-election
02:23
Share this -
copied
President Joe Biden has announced he is officially running for re-election in 2024. In a new video launching his campaign, the president urged voters to “finish the job," adding "we still are" in a battle for the soul of the nation. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports for TODAY from the White House.April 25, 2023
Roommate in Idaho murders asks not to testify in suspect’s hearing
00:36
How researchers are using dogs to sniff out spotted lanternflies
02:52
Bob Lee's relationship with suspect's sister 'important' to case
02:38
Tucker Carlson fired from Fox News, Don Lemon ousted at CNN
03:41
3-day ceasefire in Sudan begins as Americans race to evacuate
02:16
Biden-Trump rematch? It's '2020 vibes,’ NBC’s Hallie Jackson says
02:37
Now Playing
President Biden officially announces he is running for re-election
02:23
UP NEXT
First generation college-bound friends get surprise scholarships
07:19
Meet the woman on a mission to spread friendship in all 50 states
04:33
Jenna Bush Hager attends USS George H.W. Bush homecoming
05:59
Skier records terrifying fall into deep mountain crevasse
00:27
NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell out after ‘inappropriate relationship’
00:56
Jamie Foxx 'steadily improving' amid unspecified medical issues
02:07
Meghan Markle responds to claims about her coronation absence
05:05
Wrexham team earns league promotion after storybook win
02:54
American Airlines engine catches fire after apparent bird strike
02:55
Bed Bath & Beyond bankruptcy: What shoppers need to know
02:36
Most voters are not enthusiastic about Biden-Trump rematch: poll
02:34
Around 16,000 Americans remain in Sudan amid urgent evacuations
02:46
Houston theater gives touch tours for visually impaired to experience shows