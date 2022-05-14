IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

This is TODAY: Sign up for our daily morning newsletter 

  • First all-Black climbing team reaches summit of Mount Everest

    00:40

  • 3 people shot in downtown Milwaukee at end of NBA playoff game

    00:25
  • Now Playing

    Phil Mickelson pulls out of defending his PGA championship

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not compete in Preakness

    00:23

  • Nathan Chen, Erin Jackson and Mikaela Shiffrin talk handling the pressure

    24:57

  • Chiefs to face the Buccs in week 4 of NFL, Mike Tirico announces

    03:14

  • Lo van Pham talks being first Asian American to officiate NFL game

    04:58

  • Tom Brady scores lucrative broadcasting deal after NFL retirement

    02:10

  • Drive for 5: Hélio Castroneves talks going for 5th Indy 500 win

    04:06

  • Ray Romano to play basketball coach Jim Valvano in new biopic

    00:44

  • Watch: Runner makes remarkable comeback after losing shoe

    00:56

  • Rich Strike’s trainer on Kentucky Derby win: ‘He’s America’s horse’

    05:15

  • Meet the goats stealing the show at the Kentucky Derby

    02:57

  • WNBA Season starts with Britney Griner remains still in Russia

    00:30

  • Who will win the Kentucky Derby? Steve Kornacki crunches the numbers

    04:59

  • Kentucky Derby 2022: See who's among the favorites to win

    01:57

  • Who to watch at the Kentucky Derby, according to Mike Tirico

    03:14

  • Coach Scott Drew talks rebuilding Baylor basketball

    05:01

  • Nathan Chen talks Olympic pressure: I just wanted to go home

    01:28

  • Cowboys owner Jerry Jones involved in Texas car crash

    00:16

TODAY

Phil Mickelson pulls out of defending his PGA championship

01:31

Phil Mickelson has announced he won’t defend his crown at next week’s PGA championship. The defending champion is under fire for recent controversial comments about Saudi Arabia. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for Saturday TODAY.May 14, 2022

  • First all-Black climbing team reaches summit of Mount Everest

    00:40

  • 3 people shot in downtown Milwaukee at end of NBA playoff game

    00:25
  • Now Playing

    Phil Mickelson pulls out of defending his PGA championship

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not compete in Preakness

    00:23

  • Nathan Chen, Erin Jackson and Mikaela Shiffrin talk handling the pressure

    24:57

  • Chiefs to face the Buccs in week 4 of NFL, Mike Tirico announces

    03:14

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All