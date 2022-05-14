Phil Mickelson pulls out of defending his PGA championship

First all-Black climbing team reaches summit of Mount Everest00:40
3 people shot in downtown Milwaukee at end of NBA playoff game00:25
- Now Playing
Phil Mickelson pulls out of defending his PGA championship01:31
- UP NEXT
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not compete in Preakness00:23
Nathan Chen, Erin Jackson and Mikaela Shiffrin talk handling the pressure24:57
Chiefs to face the Buccs in week 4 of NFL, Mike Tirico announces03:14
Lo van Pham talks being first Asian American to officiate NFL game04:58
Tom Brady scores lucrative broadcasting deal after NFL retirement02:10
Drive for 5: Hélio Castroneves talks going for 5th Indy 500 win04:06
Ray Romano to play basketball coach Jim Valvano in new biopic00:44
Watch: Runner makes remarkable comeback after losing shoe00:56
Rich Strike’s trainer on Kentucky Derby win: ‘He’s America’s horse’05:15
Meet the goats stealing the show at the Kentucky Derby02:57
WNBA Season starts with Britney Griner remains still in Russia00:30
Who will win the Kentucky Derby? Steve Kornacki crunches the numbers04:59
Kentucky Derby 2022: See who's among the favorites to win01:57
Who to watch at the Kentucky Derby, according to Mike Tirico03:14
Coach Scott Drew talks rebuilding Baylor basketball05:01
Nathan Chen talks Olympic pressure: I just wanted to go home01:28
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones involved in Texas car crash00:16
First all-Black climbing team reaches summit of Mount Everest00:40
3 people shot in downtown Milwaukee at end of NBA playoff game00:25
- Now Playing
Phil Mickelson pulls out of defending his PGA championship01:31
- UP NEXT
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not compete in Preakness00:23
Nathan Chen, Erin Jackson and Mikaela Shiffrin talk handling the pressure24:57
Chiefs to face the Buccs in week 4 of NFL, Mike Tirico announces03:14
Play All