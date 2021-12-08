Pfizer CEO: New data about effectiveness of booster against omicron is ‘very good news’
Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, joins TODAY to comment on new data his company has released about the effectiveness of its vaccine against the omicron variant, saying, “Three doses against omicron are almost equivalent to the two doses’ effectiveness against … the original variant.” He adds, “If we need a new vaccine … we will be able to have a very good one.”Dec. 8, 2021
