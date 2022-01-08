Peter and Kristen swim with sharks in an up-close look at the marine predators

At the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, visitors might expect menacing displays of underwater predators but the new 1.2 million gallon shark exhibit is designed to turn fear into fascination. A stainless-steel cage offers visitors the chance to go up close and personal with sharks like the great hammerhead, silvertip and tiger shark. Weekend TODAY’s Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander venture into the water for a behind-the-scenes look.Jan. 8, 2022