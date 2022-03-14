Pete Davidson set to go to space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Exclusively on TODAY, Carson Daly reveals that comedian and “SNL” star Pete Davidson is officially heading to space with a crew aboard on an upcoming Blue Origin flight. The launch is scheduled for March 23.
March 14, 2022
