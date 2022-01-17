Paralympian Mike Schultz on engineering his own prosthetic leg
Gold and silver winning Paralympian Mike Schultz joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to discuss his new book and the 2008 snowmobile accident that led to having his leg amputated. He reveals that he engineered his own prosthetic leg -- and made prosthetics for some of his competitors too. Schultz also shares what was behind his decision to compete in Beijing next month.Jan. 17, 2022
