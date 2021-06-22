One physiologist explains how monitoring an Olympic diver's skeletal growth can prevent injury

Olympic divers David Boudia and Katrina Young have an undeniable impact on their sport, but the groundbreaking skills they perform can take a toll on their bodies. Susie Parker-Simmons, a physiologist with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, explains how an athlete's skeletal growth is monitored to avoid injury. “Changing the Games” is a 10-part video series produced in collaboration with Lyda Hill Philanthropies.