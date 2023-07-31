IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Beat summer boredom with these Target activities for the whole family — starting at $5

  • How to increase productivity and prevent the ‘summer slide’

    05:20
  • Now Playing

    One alcoholic drink a day may raise your blood pressure: study

    02:37
  • UP NEXT

    Bronny James shows signs of recovery after cardiac arrest

    02:45

  • Bronny James’ cardiac arrest spotlights young athletes’ heart health

    05:07

  • New meat allergy linked to tick bite: What you need to know

    04:16

  • Mitch McConnell’s medical scare renews questions over age limits

    02:19

  • Women are throwing divorce parties to embrace their new futures

    11:17

  • New postpartum depression drug shows promising results in trial

    02:08

  • Bronny James could have underlying cardiac disease, doctor says

    02:27

  • Try these simple steps to manifesting what you want in life

    05:54

  • Tips to help your furry friend cool this summer

    04:07

  • How the Boyle Heights Bridge Runners join exercise and community

    04:11

  • Groundbreaking study shows childhood allergy patterns

    02:10

  • Daughters overcome with emotion hearing late dad’s heartbeat again

    02:23

  • Try this full-body workout to jumpstart your week

    04:16

  • Do base tans protect you from sunburns and skin cancer?

    04:25

  • 5 viral skincare hacks that actually work

    05:41

  • How to keep your healthy routines when you're traveling

    04:34

  • Add belly dancing to your workout routine with these fun moves

    04:19

  • How to manage your mental health in the summer

    03:28

One alcoholic drink a day may raise your blood pressure: study

02:37

A new study from the American Heart Association shows that even one alcoholic drink a day may raise your blood pressure even if you don’t already suffer from the condition. NBC’s Dr. John Torres breaks down the new information on TODAY.July 31, 2023

  • How to increase productivity and prevent the ‘summer slide’

    05:20
  • Now Playing

    One alcoholic drink a day may raise your blood pressure: study

    02:37
  • UP NEXT

    Bronny James shows signs of recovery after cardiac arrest

    02:45

  • Bronny James’ cardiac arrest spotlights young athletes’ heart health

    05:07

  • New meat allergy linked to tick bite: What you need to know

    04:16

  • Mitch McConnell’s medical scare renews questions over age limits

    02:19

  • Women are throwing divorce parties to embrace their new futures

    11:17

  • New postpartum depression drug shows promising results in trial

    02:08

  • Bronny James could have underlying cardiac disease, doctor says

    02:27

  • Try these simple steps to manifesting what you want in life

    05:54

  • Tips to help your furry friend cool this summer

    04:07

  • How the Boyle Heights Bridge Runners join exercise and community

    04:11

  • Groundbreaking study shows childhood allergy patterns

    02:10

  • Daughters overcome with emotion hearing late dad’s heartbeat again

    02:23

  • Try this full-body workout to jumpstart your week

    04:16

  • Do base tans protect you from sunburns and skin cancer?

    04:25

  • 5 viral skincare hacks that actually work

    05:41

  • How to keep your healthy routines when you're traveling

    04:34

  • Add belly dancing to your workout routine with these fun moves

    04:19

  • How to manage your mental health in the summer

    03:28

Trump rallies supporters as another possible indictment looms

Zelenskyy says war is 'returning to Russia’ after drone attack

American nurse Alix Dorsainvil and daughter kidnapped in Haiti

Wife of Gilgo Beach murder suspect breaks her silence

Yellow Corp. trucking company shuts down, lays off 30k employees

Bull shark repeatedly batters fishing boat off Florida coast

Bronny James shows signs of recovery after cardiac arrest

US women’s soccer team faces Portugal for survival in World Cup

Biden publicly acknowledges 7th grandchild for the first time

One alcoholic drink a day may raise your blood pressure: study

Cooking with Cal: Grilled kielbasa with honey mustard

How to increase productivity and prevent the ‘summer slide’

Best movies and shows to watch in August 2023

Helpful ways that AI can make your life easier

Try these strategies to travel smarter and save on getaways

Dylan Dreyer recaps family trip to Sicily: 'It was absolutely magical'

Are bread crumbs and panko bread crumbs interchangeable?

How to avoid giving away private information while on vacation

Learn the sweet story behind the Cheesecake Factory

How to find unclaimed money

Bestselling authors share summer book recommendations

Skillet chicken caprese: Get the recipe!

Sheer is here: How to style the newest summer trend

Hoda and Jenna scroll through celebrity A-listers social media posts

Upcycle old books, furniture and more with these DIY projects!

Women are throwing divorce parties to embrace their new futures

Hoda and Jenna guess connections in award show trivia

Travis Kelce tried to give his number to Taylor Swift. It didn't work.

Meet the hilarious stars behind the hit podcast 'I've Had It'

‘Banyan Moon’ author shares the inspiration behind her hit novel

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Cooking with Cal: Grilled kielbasa with honey mustard

Mini muffuletta and charcuterie cones: Get the recipes

Get the recipe for these hot crispy chicken sliders

Thai squash salad: Get the recipe!

Try these barbecue pork skewers at your block party

Strawberry and corn bars: Get Christina Tosi’s recipe

Rice Krispie sundae cones: Get Katie Stilo’s recipe

Try this grilled lemon pepper shrimp and collard salad

Smoked trout dip with crackers and crudités

Pasta puttanesca: Make this easy recipe!