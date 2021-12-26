Omicron will ‘sweep across the country’ after holidays, doctor says
Dr. Paul Offit, a member of an FDA vaccine advisory committee, joins Sunday TODAY to discuss the highly contagious omicron variant. Offit said that while omicron is the most contagious strain of COVID-19 to date, vaccines remain effective against it and the alarming rise in cases could settle down by mid-February.Dec. 26, 2021
