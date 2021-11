NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about the omicron variant of the coronavirus. She says that there is no cause to believe that our current vaccines will be ineffective against the new strain, even though it may be more transmissible. “If you haven’t been boosted, get boosted; if you haven’t been vaccinated, get vaccinated,” she urges.Nov. 29, 2021