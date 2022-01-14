Novak Djokovic's Australian visa revoked again, faces deportation
The Australian government has revoked acclaimed tennis player Novak Djokovic’s visa for a second time on health and public interest grounds, just days before the start of the Australian Open tennis tournament. Novak recently admitted to breaking isolation rules and to making false statements on travel documents. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Jan. 14, 2022
