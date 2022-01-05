North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea today, marking its first launch since October. The launch underscores leader Kim Jong-un’s new year vow to bolster the military.
Jan. 5, 2022
