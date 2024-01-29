IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Climate activists throw soup on glass-covered 'Mona Lisa' painting

    00:22

  • Did mother of Oxford high school shooter ignore warning signs?

    02:11

  • Travel swaps! Less expensive alternatives to popular destinations

    03:41

  • Sheinelle Jones reveals renovation project at transitional residence

    05:08

  • New York Times puzzle editor talks newest game Connections

    04:02

  • Woman gets trapped in ski gondola for 15 hours on a freezing night

    00:35

  • Kate Middleton leaves hospital after abdominal surgery

    00:29

  • New video shows shark attack on 10-year-old at Atlantis resort

    00:32

  • Tax filing season begins: What's new this year

    02:08

  • Biden says US 'shall respond' after 3 troops killed in drone attack

    02:48
    New sonar images may reveal location of Amelia Earhart’s plane

    02:37
    Alex Murdaugh jury tampering hearing begins: Will he get new trial?

    04:00

  • Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate Kansas City Chiefs AFC win

    02:51

  • Biden vows to shut down border if Congress locks immigration deal

    02:06

  • 3 American soldiers killed in Jordan: How will the US respond?

    06:00

  • Willie Geist honors late broadcast legend Charles Osgood

    00:33

  • Fan celebrates last day of chemotherapy with Sunday Mug Shot

    02:01

  • Tourists make pilgrimage to viral ‘rat hole’ in Chicago

    04:43

  • Dr. Arno Penzias, who helped confirm Big Bang Theory, dies at 90

    02:01

  • Holographic exhibit tells how Denmark Jews survived Holocaust

    03:30

New sonar images may reveal location of Amelia Earhart’s plane

02:37

The founder of a deep sea exploration company believes he has uncovered a major clue about what happened to Amelia Earhart after her plane disappeared nearly 90 years ago: sonar images that show a plane-shaped object resting at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY.Jan. 29, 2024

