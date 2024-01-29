Climate activists throw soup on glass-covered 'Mona Lisa' painting
New sonar images may reveal location of Amelia Earhart’s plane
02:37
New sonar images may reveal location of Amelia Earhart's plane
02:37
The founder of a deep sea exploration company believes he has uncovered a major clue about what happened to Amelia Earhart after her plane disappeared nearly 90 years ago: sonar images that show a plane-shaped object resting at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY.Jan. 29, 2024
New sonar images may reveal location of Amelia Earhart’s plane
02:37
