Neurodiverse cast of Prime’s ‘As We See It’ talks representation

TODAY’s Al Roker sits down with the cast of the groundbreaking new show called, “As We See It,” a coming-of-age series that spotlights neurodiversity in three adults with autism. The cast, who themselves are diagnosed with autism, divulge how the show fulfills lifelong dreams and sets out to break stigmas.April 1, 2022
