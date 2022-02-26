Netflix confirms over $200k of props stolen from set of ‘The Crown’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Netflix has confirmed over $200,000 worth of props were stolen from the set of “The Crown” this month. The theft included gold and silver candelabras, crystal glassware, and even a replica Fabergé egg. Feb. 26, 2022

