Neil Young threatens to remove music from Spotify over Joe Rogan’s vaccine comments

Rock icon Neil Young is threatening to leave Spotify’s music streaming platform over the spread of vaccine misinformation from top podcaster Joe Rogan. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY.
