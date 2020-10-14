NBC News will hold town hall with President Trump Thursday

NBC News will hold a live town hall event with President Trump on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, moderated by TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie. The event is set to take place outdoors in Miami with social distancing and face masks. NBC News has been given a statement by Dr. Clifford Lane, NIH clinical director, indicating that he and Dr. Anthony Fauci have reviewed the president’s recent medical data, including a PCR test collected and analyzed by NIH on Oct. 13, and have concluded “with a high degree of confidence” that the president is “not shedding infectious virus.”