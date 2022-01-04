NBC correspondent details being stuck in traffic overnight due to winter storm
02:36
Share this -
copied
NBC’s Josh Lederman, along with his dog in the backseat, joins TODAY to describe being stuck in his car for the last ten hours on the road in Virginia due to a winter storm that slammed parts of the country.Jan. 4, 2022
UP NEXT
What kind of masks should children wear in school?
03:38
Prince Andrew’s lawyers argue Virginia Giuffre’s settlement should protect him
01:45
Classic BlackBerry devices to officially stop working after decades of popularity
04:05
Fallout grows over Antonio Brown's mid-game meltdown
02:52
Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. subpoenaed by New York attorney general
01:54
Powerball jackpot reaches $575 million after no one matches all numbers again