NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson reveals he’ll race in Indy 500
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson shifted gears last season, taking on Indy car racing for the first time on a limited schedule. Now he joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with an exciting announcement: He’s going to complete in the full IndyCar season, including the iconic Indianapolis 500. He also talks about the sleek design of his Indy car: “It never hurts to look cool.”Dec. 15, 2021
