IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY All Day Santa Tracker: Follow Santa around the world

  • Now Playing

    NASA launches largest and most powerful telescope into space

    00:24
  • UP NEXT

    Holiday forecast: Winter storms batter West Coast

    00:27

  • Biden set to lift travel ban on 8 African countries

    00:32

  • Christmas holiday travel plans altered by omicron variant 

    02:02

  • Carson gave Hoda a pretty brilliant Secret Santa gift

    04:37

  • Inside Princess Diana’s childhood home during the holidays

    03:51

  • Holiday forecast: Deadly winter storm on the move in the West

    00:50

  • Reflect on the holiday season with Bishop Curry

    07:17

  • Kim Potter found guilty of manslaughter for the deadly shooting of Daunte Wright

    00:19

  • Meet the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

    02:45

  • Inside the Bidens’ first Christmas at the White House

    02:36

  • Cardinal Dolan reflects on the spirit of Christmas

    06:37

  • President Biden spends Christmas at the White House as holiday troubles pile up

    00:47

  • Omicron dimming holiday spirit, from long testing lines to canceled flights

    01:57

  • Joan Didion opens up to Katie Couric about 'Year of Magical Thinking' in 2005 interview

    07:27

  • Last-minute holiday shopping strategies and tips

    06:55

  • Mystery surrounds time capsule found beneath Robert E. Lee statue

    00:34

  • Why Queen Elizabeth won't be spending Christmas at traditional country estate

    02:40

  • Biden extends student loan freeze until May

    00:26

  • Travel restrictions impact another Christmas season in Bethlehem

    02:39

TODAY

NASA launches largest and most powerful telescope into space

00:24

An early morning Christmas gift for astronomers and space fanatics around the world has come with the launch of NASA’s James Webb space telescope. The $10-billion tennis-court sized observatory is the largest telescope in history and will allow scientists to search for life on planets we couldn’t reach before.Dec. 25, 2021

https://www.nbcnews.com/science/space/nasa-launches-james-webb-telescope-space-christmas-day-rcna9911

  • Now Playing

    NASA launches largest and most powerful telescope into space

    00:24
  • UP NEXT

    Holiday forecast: Winter storms batter West Coast

    00:27

  • Biden set to lift travel ban on 8 African countries

    00:32

  • Christmas holiday travel plans altered by omicron variant 

    02:02

  • Carson gave Hoda a pretty brilliant Secret Santa gift

    04:37

  • Inside Princess Diana’s childhood home during the holidays

    03:51

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All