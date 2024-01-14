IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Naomi Feil, advocate for dementia care, dies at 91

02:18

Naomi Feil, a transformative social worker who used a life’s worth of experience to change the way the world cares for senior citizens and dementia patients, has died at 91. Feil developed the validation method which helped caregivers listen and engage with dementia patients. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.Jan. 14, 2024

