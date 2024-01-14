Tina Fey talks return of ‘Mean Girls,’ landing dream job at ‘SNL’
07:18
Tina Fey talks friendship with Amy Poehler, motherhood
04:08
Toddler outsmarts dad to pick out massive toy at the store
03:33
Now Playing
Naomi Feil, advocate for dementia care, dies at 91
02:18
UP NEXT
Swatting incidents on the rise amid political divisions in the US
04:18
Kayakers snap Sunday Mug Shot in Antarctica!
01:30
2 Navy SEALs missing after boarding mission off Somalia coast
00:20
Israel marks 100 days since beginning of war with Hamas
01:37
What to expect from each GOP candidate after Iowa caucus
01:52
Trump holds dominating lead in final Iowa poll before caucuses
02:11
Arctic blast sweeps much of the US impacting 76 million people
01:48
Emily Blunt on ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘The Fall Guy’ and her perfect night
08:19
Small town in Illinois saves their only grocery store
03:18
Richard Hunt, pioneering sculptor, dies at 88
02:23
Little girl makes sure her dogs say grace before dinner
02:13
Retired teacher celebrates 95th birthday in Sunday Mug Shot
01:50
Defense secretary keeps hospitalization secret from White House
00:35
Exclusive: Mary Lou Retton opens up about monthlong stay in ICU
00:45
Biden meets with Obama as he shifts campaign strategy
02:24
GOP candidates make final Iowa push ahead of caucus
01:45
Naomi Feil, advocate for dementia care, dies at 91
02:18
Copied
Copied
Naomi Feil, a transformative social worker who used a life’s worth of experience to change the way the world cares for senior citizens and dementia patients, has died at 91. Feil developed the validation method which helped caregivers listen and engage with dementia patients. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.Jan. 14, 2024
Tina Fey talks return of ‘Mean Girls,’ landing dream job at ‘SNL’
07:18
Tina Fey talks friendship with Amy Poehler, motherhood
04:08
Toddler outsmarts dad to pick out massive toy at the store
03:33
Now Playing
Naomi Feil, advocate for dementia care, dies at 91
02:18
UP NEXT
Swatting incidents on the rise amid political divisions in the US
04:18
Kayakers snap Sunday Mug Shot in Antarctica!
01:30
2 Navy SEALs missing after boarding mission off Somalia coast
00:20
Israel marks 100 days since beginning of war with Hamas
01:37
What to expect from each GOP candidate after Iowa caucus
01:52
Trump holds dominating lead in final Iowa poll before caucuses
02:11
Arctic blast sweeps much of the US impacting 76 million people
01:48
Emily Blunt on ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘The Fall Guy’ and her perfect night
08:19
Small town in Illinois saves their only grocery store
03:18
Richard Hunt, pioneering sculptor, dies at 88
02:23
Little girl makes sure her dogs say grace before dinner
02:13
Retired teacher celebrates 95th birthday in Sunday Mug Shot
01:50
Defense secretary keeps hospitalization secret from White House
00:35
Exclusive: Mary Lou Retton opens up about monthlong stay in ICU
00:45
Biden meets with Obama as he shifts campaign strategy
02:24
GOP candidates make final Iowa push ahead of caucus