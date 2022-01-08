Millions clean up from winter storm amid freezing temperatures
01:49
Share this -
copied
Millions are waking up this Saturday morning to a deep freeze after a powerful winter storm slammed the East Coast. The wintry weather canceled classes in several cities and New Jersey’s governor declared a state of emergency. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Weekend TODAY. Jan. 8, 2022
UP NEXT
Ground beef recalled in 7 Western states for e-coli contamination
00:23
Sea lion rescued from busy freeway in California
00:36
Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment charge dismissed by judge
00:30
Ahmaud Arbery’s killers sentenced to life in prison
01:39
Jan. 6 committee may ask former VP Pence to testify in riot investigation
00:48
Biden says America is ‘back to work’ and COVID is ‘not here to stay’