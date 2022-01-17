Michael Keaton talks returning to classic role as Batman
Michael Keaton is opening up about returning to his beloved role as Batman in two upcoming movies. The award-winning actor saying the time was right to get back into the famous bat-suit. NBC’s Jacob Soboroff shares his own excitement, revealing a life-long friendship with the actor and his son.Jan. 17, 2022
