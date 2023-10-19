How mixed messages about masculinity impacts mental health
The term toxic masculinity, which describes the harmful behavior associated with traditional masculinity, may be taking a toll on men and their mental health. NBC's Maria Shriver sits down with three men who open up about the societal pressure and confusion men feel that can lead to isolation.Oct. 19, 2023
