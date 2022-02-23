IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the disability activist using social media to fight for accessibility

College student Mya Pol is using social media to share informative videos educating people not only about her daily life, but also the difficulties other people using wheelchairs face. She talks with TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones about using TikTok to raise awareness and fight for better systems to support disability.Feb. 23, 2022

How this TikTok star became an 'accidental' disability rights activist

