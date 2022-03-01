Mask guidance, new Pfizer study: Breaking down latest COVID info

NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to break down a new study that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is less effective in kids aged 5-11. Azar explains that while the numbers may look startling, there isn't reason to panic. She looks at other factors, including the dosage of the shots, the timeline and the possibility of a booster shot. “We may start to see that this age group is eligible for a third dose,” she says.March 1, 2022