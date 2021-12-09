Mark Meadows sues Nancy Pelosi and Jan. 6 committee
02:04
The committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol says it's planning to hold former Trump chief of staff in contempt for not cooperating. Mark Meadows is firing back by suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the committee members accusing them of overstepping constitutional boundaries. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Dec. 9, 2021
