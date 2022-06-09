IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sunscreens, slip-on sneakers and more summer essentials — starting at $7 

  • Emergency dispatchers use FaceTime to rescue fishermen

    00:35

  • Torrential downpours flood crowded Halsey concert outside DC

    01:51

  • Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of ‘intentionally’ harming business

    02:20

  • Military aircraft carrying 5 Marines crashes during training exercise

    01:35
  • Now Playing

    Suspect charged with attempted murder of Justice Brett Kavanaugh

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    Survivors deliver powerful testimony as House passes new gun bill

    02:25

  • How Americans are coping with soaring gas prices

    03:55

  • Chuck Todd: Those who need to watch Jan. 6 hearings won't

    02:32

  • What to watch for in first televised Jan. 6 insurrection hearing

    02:30

  • Missouri student left brain damaged and blind after hazing incident

    00:33

  • Donald Trump, adult children agree to testify in civil investigation

    00:24

  • Consumer Confidential: Summer Safety and Savings

    25:05

  • Officials expand search for Haitians missing from Special Olympics

    00:25

  • Minimum age for Olympic figure skating raised to 17

    01:15

  • Moderna: Redesigned COVID booster is stronger against omicron

    00:32

  • Car drives into Berlin crowd, killing at least 1

    00:18

  • Larry Nassar victims seek $1 billion from FBI

    00:30

  • 31 million face severe weather threat with chance of tornados

    01:07

  • How pilot shortages in US could impact summer travelers

    02:29

  • Depp lawyers: Amber Heard didn't take accountability for 'anything'

    06:04

TODAY

Suspect charged with attempted murder of Justice Brett Kavanaugh

02:14

Nicholas John Roske is in custody after being accused of traveling from California to Washington D.C. to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. NBC’s Pete Williams reports for TODAY on the latest incident that is raising concern for the safety of federal judges.June 9, 2022

  • Emergency dispatchers use FaceTime to rescue fishermen

    00:35

  • Torrential downpours flood crowded Halsey concert outside DC

    01:51

  • Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of ‘intentionally’ harming business

    02:20

  • Military aircraft carrying 5 Marines crashes during training exercise

    01:35
  • Now Playing

    Suspect charged with attempted murder of Justice Brett Kavanaugh

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    Survivors deliver powerful testimony as House passes new gun bill

    02:25

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All