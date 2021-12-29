IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Make fried chicken, hand pies for New Year’s Eve

    05:11
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Korean Vegan’ makes easy egg rolls and kimchi fried rice

    06:15

  • Brad Leone makes pork tenderloin with maple syrup, chiles

    05:57

  • These cinnamon buns will make you melt

    04:21

  • Gaby Dalkin shows how to make her cheesy potato gratin and famous Christmas mix

    03:56

  • Make these creative holiday treats from chef Zane Holmquist

    03:49

  • Make sheet-pan pork chops and panzanella for Christmas

    03:49

  • Potato chip vodka and hot soda: Yuck or Yum?

    01:42

  • Pasta expert makes ricotta gnocchi with broccoli pesto

    04:42

  • These holiday cocktails will wow your guests

    05:00

  • Make spaghetti alla carbonara for a holiday breakfast

    05:32

  • Watch this waitress’s reaction to receiving giant tip

    01:05

  • Sweeten up the holidays with 3 tasty treats

    24:52

  • Jake Cohen bakes gluten-free brownies with a macaroon topping | TODAY Food All Stars

    09:47

  • Alejandra Ramos bakes nutty polvorones for Christmas | TODAY Food All Stars

    07:16

  • Jocelyn Delk Adams bakes up the perfect holiday treat: ginger-lemon crinkle cookies | TODAY Food All Stars

    07:11

  • Make braised short ribs, pasta sauce for Make-Ahead Monday

    05:31

  • Man plays church music in house destroyed by tornado

    03:56

  • Al Roker explores 3 sweet holiday food traditions | Family Style

    24:55

  • This spicy mega football calzone is perfect for game day

    04:40

TODAY

Make fried chicken, hand pies for New Year’s Eve

05:11

Food writer and chef Will Coleman joins TODAY with a great menu for New Year’s Eve, including crispy fried chicken bites with hot honey mustard, plus cherry and goat cheese hand pies.Dec. 29, 2021

Celebrate New Year's Eve with hot honey fried chicken and cherry-goat cheese hand pies

  • Now Playing

    Make fried chicken, hand pies for New Year’s Eve

    05:11
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Korean Vegan’ makes easy egg rolls and kimchi fried rice

    06:15

  • Brad Leone makes pork tenderloin with maple syrup, chiles

    05:57

  • These cinnamon buns will make you melt

    04:21

  • Gaby Dalkin shows how to make her cheesy potato gratin and famous Christmas mix

    03:56

  • Make these creative holiday treats from chef Zane Holmquist

    03:49

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All