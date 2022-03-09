IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ernest Shackleton’s ship Endurance found off coast of Antarctica 00:32
The wreckage of Ernest Shackleton’s ship, Endurance, was found nearly 10,000 feet below the surface off the coast of Antarctica. The ship was lost in 1915 during Shackleton’s failed attempt to make the first land crossing of Antarctica. Experts say the ship was found in “remarkably good” condition most likely due to the sea’s ice cold temperatures.
March 9, 2022 Read More
