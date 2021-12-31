There’s a lot to look forward to in the sports world in 2022, including the Beijing Olympic Games and the Super Bowl both happening in February. The Olympics are drawing attention as frontrunners Chloe Kim and Mikaela Shiffrin look to defend their gold medals. Meanwhile, Tom Brady is hoping to make history again with another potential run for a Super Bowl ring. NBC Sports host Mike Tirico breaks down what to expect next year.Dec. 31, 2021
Looking ahead to major sporting events in 2022
