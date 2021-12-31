IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch now: Carson Daly counts down the top pop culture moments of 2021

    Looking ahead to major sporting events in 2022

    04:30
    This high school coach is changing lives as well as winning games

    04:52

  • Joe Montana is focus of new documentary

    01:09

  • 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics: How to watch the Games

    02:57

  • Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai denies sex abuse claim, raising new questions

    02:08

  • ‘Transformers’ toy creator and Holocaust survivor Henry Orenstein dies age 98

    01:24

  • Pepsi launches Super Bowl Halftime Show app for ticket and hotel giveaways

    00:52

  • NFL, NBA, and NHL struggle with widespread COVID-19 cases

    02:19

  • Urban Meyer fired as head coach of Jacksonville Jaguars

    00:27

  • Shaun White says Beijing may be his last Olympics

    01:47

  • NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson reveals he’ll race in Indy 500

    03:53

  • Larry Nassar abuse survivors reach $380 million settlement

    02:24

  • Elon Musk is TIME magazine’s Person of the Year

    03:13

  • Steve Kornacki kicks off NFL stats and standings ahead of playoffs

    03:56

  • Tiger Woods tees up for comeback alongside his son

    02:17

  • Mystery surrounds sudden death of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit

    02:44

  • Ski resorts are delaying their openings due to warm weather

    02:43

  • US plans diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing

    01:51

  • Tom Brady and the Buccaneers surprise young fans after phone number mix-up

    04:30

  • Remembering Lee Elder, first Black golfer to compete at the Masters

    02:04

TODAY

Looking ahead to major sporting events in 2022

04:30

There’s a lot to look forward to in the sports world in 2022, including the Beijing Olympic Games and the Super Bowl both happening in February. The Olympics are drawing attention as frontrunners Chloe Kim and Mikaela Shiffrin look to defend their gold medals. Meanwhile, Tom Brady is hoping to make history again with another potential run for a Super Bowl ring. NBC Sports host Mike Tirico breaks down what to expect next year.Dec. 31, 2021

