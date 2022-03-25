IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

22 Amazon travel essentials you need before your next trip — starting at $8

  • UP NEXT

    Oscars 2022: Inside the final preparations for Hollywood’s big night

    02:30

  • ‘Our Flag Means Death’ star Rhys Darby on teaming up with Taika Waititi

    06:47

  • ‘Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley talks season 2, chemistry on set

    04:15

  • Watch music superstar Walker Hayes surprise Hoda and Jenna

    05:14

  • Hoda and Jenna reveal their kids love to play 'Hoda and Jenna'

    03:12

  • Naomi Watts talks 'Infinite Storm,' 20th anniversary of 'King Kong'

    04:54

  • Watch Anthony Anderson hitchhike home in New York City

    00:50

  • ‘CODA’ set to hit the stage at LA’s West Deaf Theater

    00:54

  • ‘Jeopardy!’ contestants brutally age Diana Ross in answer gone wrong

    01:03

  • 'The Offer' looks at the making of 'The Godfather:' Watch the trailer

    00:51

  • Harry Styles announces 3rd studio album ‘Harry’s House’

    00:58

  • Donna Farizan hits the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards

    05:11

  • Kandi Burruss dishes on new reality show, music career, and more

    06:18

  • Rachel Zegler lands invite to Oscars after initially being left off list

    01:47

  • Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in Johnny Carson biopic

    00:26

  • Ben Affleck beams as Jennifer Lopez gets iHeartRadio Icon award

    00:44

  • See 2 kids’ adorable reaction to seeing their grandparents

    01:05

  • Photos of Bob Saget’s hotel room released by officials

    02:26

  • Spring entertainment preview: ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Yellowstone’ and more

    04:18

  • Camila Alves McConaughey on family, food and her new book

    05:14

TODAY

Lily Collins shares reality of growing up with famous father, Phil Collins

00:37

“Emily in Paris” star Lily Collins is Willie Geist’s Sunday Sitdown guest this weekend. Collins opens up on what it was like growing up as the daughter of the famous music icon Phil Collins, revealing that she remembers him being recognized at Disneyland when she was a child.March 25, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Oscars 2022: Inside the final preparations for Hollywood’s big night

    02:30

  • ‘Our Flag Means Death’ star Rhys Darby on teaming up with Taika Waititi

    06:47

  • ‘Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley talks season 2, chemistry on set

    04:15

  • Watch music superstar Walker Hayes surprise Hoda and Jenna

    05:14

  • Hoda and Jenna reveal their kids love to play 'Hoda and Jenna'

    03:12

  • Naomi Watts talks 'Infinite Storm,' 20th anniversary of 'King Kong'

    04:54

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All