Lily Collins shares reality of growing up with famous father, Phil Collins
“Emily in Paris” star Lily Collins is Willie Geist’s Sunday Sitdown guest this weekend. Collins opens up on what it was like growing up as the daughter of the famous music icon Phil Collins, revealing that she remembers him being recognized at Disneyland when she was a child.March 25, 2022
