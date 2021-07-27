Laurie Hernandez on Simone Biles being out of competition: ‘The pressure is immense’

NBC prime-time host Mike Tirico and American artistic gymnast Laurie Hernandez, a teammate of Simone Biles on the 2016 U.S. women’s gymnastics team, join TODAY in Tokyo to comment on Biles being out of the team competition in women’s gymnastics due to an injury. Hernandez reacts to an Instagram post by Biles in which she said she felt she had “the weight of the world” on her shoulders. “The whole globe is watching her,” Hernandez says. “The pressure is immense.”