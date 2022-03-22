Ketanji Brown Jackson on representing Guantanamo Bay detainees
Sen. Dick Durbin says there has been criticism against lawyers for providing legal representation for detainees in Guantanamo Bay, but says the right to counsel is a fundamental part of the constitutional sentence system. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson defended her past representation of Guantanamo Bay detainees as a federal public defendant, saying they are “entitled to representation.”March 22, 2022
