How to find the perfect pair of jeans for your body, according to an expert

TODAY

Ketanji Brown Jackson on representing Guantanamo Bay detainees

05:52

Sen. Dick Durbin says there has been criticism against lawyers for providing legal representation for detainees in Guantanamo Bay, but says the right to counsel is a fundamental part of the constitutional sentence system. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson defended her past representation of Guantanamo Bay detainees as a federal public defendant, saying they are “entitled to representation.”March 22, 2022

