TODAY

Judge to rule whether civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew can continue

02:11

Prince Andrew is waiting to see if a U.S. judge will throw out an explosive lawsuit brought against him by Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew’s attorneys argue that Giuffre’s 2009 settlement with Epstein shields the prince from her lawsuit. NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports for Weekend TODAY.Jan. 8, 2022

