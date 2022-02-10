Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski on Nathan Chen’s gold medal win, Russian skating scandal
05:38
NBC figure skating analysts Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir join TODAY to discuss Nathan Chen’s gold medal victory at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. “He just looked so secure and confident. You could tell this was his moment,” Lipinski says. Weighing in on the Russian doping scandal, Weir says, “It definitely casts a shadow over our sport.”Feb. 10, 2022
