John Cho on ‘Troublemaker,’ new ‘Star Trek’ and turning 50
04:24
Actor John Cho joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about the release of his first book “Troublemaker.” Cho describes the inspiration behind the story and how he hopes it connects with a younger audience. He also talks about the potential for new “Star Trek,” as well as his plans for his fiftieth birthday.March 22, 2022
