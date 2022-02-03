IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jennifer Lopez, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have hilarious discussion around People cover 06:46
Jennifer Lopez joins Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb in Studio 1A talking about her role in the new movie “Marry Me,” along with the album that accompanies it. They also share a funny moment when Hoda shows the cover of People magazine with J. Lo on it. Lopez remains tightlipped about her relationship with Ben Affleck, but says they are “very happy.”
Feb. 3, 2022 Read More
