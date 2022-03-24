Prince William and Kate Middleton's Caribbean tour hits snag

Prince William and Kate Middleton are facing royal backlash on their first Caribbean tour that was originally meant to strengthen ties with Commonwealth countries for Queen Elizabeth. Prince William gave a speech answering for past wrongs regarding slavery, but stopped short at a full apology following an announcement from Jamaica’s prime minister that the island nation plans to break away from the British monarchy and remove the Queen as its head of state. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for TODAY from Kensington Palace.March 24, 2022