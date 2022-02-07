Jaelin Kauf reacts to boyfriend’s celebration in Beijing: 'I love that video so much'
Skier Jaelin Kauf joins TODAY after winning a silver medal for Team USA in the women’s moguls. The 25-year-old talks about feeling hometown support all the way in Beijing and shares the special necklaces that her mother gave her. Kauf also responds to boyfriend Brad Wilson’s reaction to her stellar run, which Carson Daly says “got the gold for excitement.”Feb. 7, 2022
