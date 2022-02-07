IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Jaelin Kauf reacts to boyfriend's celebration in Beijing: 'I love that video so much'

    03:25
    Scott Hamilton on Nathan Chen’s medal prospects, Vincent Zhou’s positive COVID test

    03:21

  • All eyes on Nathan Chen ahead of Olympic figure skating competition in Beijing

    03:37

  • Watch how Team USA snowboarder Julia Marino celebrated competitor’s gold-medal win

    01:07

  • China doubles roster for 2022 Winter Games with help from recruited foreign athletes

    02:13

  • A closer look at life inside the Olympic Village

    03:38

  • Lindsey Vonn on Mikaela Shiffrin and Nina O’Brien's crashes: 'Horrific'

    03:35

  • Clouds of controversy hang over the Olympic Games

    02:53

  • Figure skaters Madison Chock and Evan Bates talk winning silver for Team USA

    03:33

  • Winter Olympian's son shares flagbearer news in adorable show-and-tell

    03:44

  • Julia Marino on her silver medal win in Beijing, first medal for USA

    02:27

Jaelin Kauf reacts to boyfriend’s celebration in Beijing: 'I love that video so much'

03:25

Skier Jaelin Kauf joins TODAY after winning a silver medal for Team USA in the women’s moguls. The 25-year-old talks about feeling hometown support all the way in Beijing and shares the special necklaces that her mother gave her. Kauf also responds to boyfriend Brad Wilson’s reaction to her stellar run, which Carson Daly says “got the gold for excitement.”Feb. 7, 2022

    Steve Kornacki shares surprising statistics so far from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    04:32

  • ‘She just needs a reset’: Lindsey Vonn on Mikaela Shiffrin’s medal chances in Beijing

    04:45

  • Olympian Julia Marino on silver-medal win, $3,600 Prada snowboard

    04:23

  • Figure skater Alexa Scimeca Knierim explains why she apologized to her teammate Brandon Frazier

    03:48

  • Olympians Shaun White, Anna Hoffman and Karen Chen share pin-trading tradition in Beijing

    01:11

  • Feeling lucky? Athlete reveals Team USA jackets have a faux rabbit’s foot in the front pocket

    00:54

