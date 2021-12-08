International K-pop sensation SEVENTEEN on releasing their first English-only song
Four of the 13 members of the K-pop group SEVENTEEN share the story behind the band’s name, what it was like recording music in English and why their fans are the most important part of their music. Sponsored by Citi.Dec. 8, 2021
