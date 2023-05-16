Real estate broker shares insider tips for buying and selling homes
Real estate broker Stefani Berkin answers viewer questions when it comes to buying and selling homes, including how much you might pay the realtors, what kind of credit score you need if you're buying, wether you should sell your current home before buying a new one and more.May 16, 2023
