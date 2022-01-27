If Prince Andrew settles, he likely won't admit guilt, royal commentator says
NBC News royal commentator Daisy McAndrew weighs in on Prince Andrew’s ongoing legal battle against Virginia Giuffre. She discusses the likelihood of the case being dismissed or ending in a settlement and says of Prince Andrew, “We know that if he does settle, he is determined that he won’t admit guilt."Jan. 27, 2022
