IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Get up to 75% off dining sets, bakeware and more kitchen must-haves

  • UP NEXT

    Climate Change: How women are leading the charge to save our planet | TODAY ALL Day

    24:31

  • ‘Plant Kween’ Christopher Griffin spreads love of greenery

    03:35

  • Find out the products Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are loving

    02:17

  • Add barbecue shrimp, smoked gouda grits to your weekly menu

    04:35

  • How to repurpose your old clothes into a whole new wardrobe

    04:22

  • Upgrade your kitchen with these deals: Sous vide kit, cookware, more

    04:27

  • 5 delicious ways to sneak greens into your daily diet

    04:56

  • Prince Harry opens up about recent visit with the queen in TODAY exclusive

    00:41

  • The Backstreet Boys reflect on decades of music, preview their tour

    06:57

  • This quesadilla recipe reduces food waste by using wilted greens

    04:35

  • Here are some micro ways to have a macro effect on sustainability

    06:14

  • 2 low-waste recipes: Spiced rubbed cauliflower and coconut rice

    04:47

  • Bob Harper shares tips on finding the right shoes for your workouts

    04:49

  • These fashion designers are meeting the demand for sustainability

    04:31

  • GE recalls 6 refrigerator models due to fall risks

    00:23

  • Say hello to spring skin! Refresh your beauty routine with these products

    05:16

  • Jenna and Justin try unusual ice cream flavors (including pizza!)

    02:26

  • Cooking with Cal: A pistachio cake that’s perfect for spring

    03:48

  • Step up your spring fashion with these sustainable products

    04:58

  • Calm app introduces new ‘Daily Move’ videos

    04:16

TODAY

How to know if products you buy are actually ‘green’

05:22

Lizzie Horvitz, the founder and CEO of Finch, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with insight for shoppers concerned about their environmental impact. She recommends looking out for “greenwashing” terms and highlights ways to know if items are made with sustainability in mind.April 18, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Climate Change: How women are leading the charge to save our planet | TODAY ALL Day

    24:31

  • ‘Plant Kween’ Christopher Griffin spreads love of greenery

    03:35

  • Find out the products Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are loving

    02:17

  • Add barbecue shrimp, smoked gouda grits to your weekly menu

    04:35

  • How to repurpose your old clothes into a whole new wardrobe

    04:22

  • Upgrade your kitchen with these deals: Sous vide kit, cookware, more

    04:27

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All