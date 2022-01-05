IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

How to handle holiday gift returns before policy deadlines

05:35

With the holidays behind us, the clock is ticking to return unwanted gifts. Many retailers are being more lenient by extending return policies until the end of January. NBC News senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle joins the 3rd hour of TODAY to share tips on how you can make returns with missing receipts, re-sell gift cards, or list items on a “buy nothing” page.Jan. 5, 2022

