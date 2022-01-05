How to handle holiday gift returns before policy deadlines
With the holidays behind us, the clock is ticking to return unwanted gifts. Many retailers are being more lenient by extending return policies until the end of January. NBC News senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle joins the 3rd hour of TODAY to share tips on how you can make returns with missing receipts, re-sell gift cards, or list items on a “buy nothing” page.Jan. 5, 2022
