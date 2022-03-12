IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 women-founded businesses to shop for jewelry, hair care and more

TODAY

How to get better mileage in your car amid high gas prices

02:24

The ban on Russian oil is just one of the reasons drivers are seeing prices rise at the pump, but the average was already inching up well before the war broke out. To save at the pump, try cutting down on speed, reducing idling and more. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for Saturday TODAY. March 12, 2022

