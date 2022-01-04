IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jenna Bush Hager picks 'captivating' dystopian drama for January 2022

How to fix your finances, from paying down debt to building up savings

Financial expert Tonya Rapley joins Hoda and Jenna on TODAY with different ways to help fix your finances, including breaking down your budget, setting goals for your savings and strategies for paying down debt.Jan. 4, 2022

